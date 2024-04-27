Hikmet Hajiyev recalls mine threat that residents of Azerbaijan face every day

27 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

The assistant to the President of Azerbaijan recalled that citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan daily are in danger because of mines that were installed by the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory of the country.

The civilian population of Azerbaijan faces a daily mine threat in the country. This message was published on the X social network by the assistant to the President of the Republic, Hikmet Hajiyev.

He noted that the threat comes from mines that were installed by the Armenian armed forces.

Hajiyev also said that today, another Armenian mine exploded. As a result of the incident, one of the employees of the Republic Mine Action Agency was seriously injured.