Two policemen killed in southeast Türkiye

28 Apr. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yesterday, in the city of Adıyaman, located in the south-eastern part of Türkiye, a police officer opened fire in a department, there were dead and injured, Turkish TV channels report.

It was noted that two Turkish police officers were killed in the attack, and eight more were injured. The victims were taken to the hospital.

Media also reported that ambulance sirens could be heard throughout the city. The phones were also switched off.

The Turkish Minister of Internal Affairs, Ali Yerlikaya, said that the attacker had been detained.