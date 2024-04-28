Pashinyan explains purpose of transferring villages to Azerbaijan

28 Apr. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Territorial integrity is one of the important conditions for the existence of a state. This was stated by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, speaking at a meeting with youth in Gavar on April 26.

During the meeting, he explained, in particular, why the republic decided to return 4 villages of the Gazakh District to Azerbaijan. According to the Prime Minister, he was asked this question on the day of the meeting on the way to the bakery.

"One of the very respected townspeople asked me why we are giving our villages to Azerbaijan. This is a very important issue, and I don’t want to talk about it now. I said at some political meetings that there had never been such villages in Armenia, but I want to say something very important. Why are we making these decisions? We are making them to secure the territorial integrity of Armenia",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

He also asked those gathered if they had seen photographs of the first border pillar installed on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"This pillar is the cornerstone of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. We make these decisions officially because we understand that if one of the important conditions of the state is a citizen, then the second is the territory and its territorial integrity",

the Armenian Prime Minister said.

In addition to this, he clarified that territorial integrity means the internationally recognized territory of a given country.

"There may be territory, but that territory may not be recognized internationally",

the Head of the Government of Armenia said.

Launch of delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border

At the end of last week, representatives of the two South Caucasus countries held a historic meeting on border delimitation. There, an agreement was reached on the peaceful return of 4 villages of the Gazakh District to Azerbaijan. The parties also preliminarily agreed on the boundaries between these villages and the adjacent settlements on Armenian territory.

The first border pillar on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border was installed on Tuesday, April 23.