Baku and Riyadh discuss cooperation in energy sector

28 Apr. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, and the CEO of Saudi Aramco, Amin Nasser held a meeting in Saudi Arabia. The Azerbaijani Economy Minister wrote about this on his page on the social network.

One of the topics discussed at the meeting was the possibility of joint activities between Baku and Riyadh in the energy sector.

"We discussed the conditions created for foreign investors in our country, the possibilities of joint activities in the energy sector, as well as the potential for cooperation on production projects",

the Azerbaijani minister said.

Let us remind you that the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan arrived in Saudi Arabia to take part in one of the events of the World Economic Forum. During the visit, he is scheduled to have a number of meetings with officials from Saudi Arabia and other countries.