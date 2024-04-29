Armenia is patching things up with Russia?

29 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A seismic shift in Armenia’s foreign policy that has seen it forge closer relations with the European Union is not a threat to Moscow, Armenia’s envoy to the EU Tigran Balayan said POLITICO in an interview amid increasingly tense relations with the Kremlin.

“Armenia’s geography means it historically and practically has so many connections with Russia that only phantasmagoric people think Armenia would take the suicidal step of trying to undermine Russian interests in the region,” Tigran Balayan said.

According to him, the Armenia-EU relationship is based on Armenian national interests. The envoy stressed that currently Yerevan's national interest demands that Armenia has exemplary relations with the EU and all its member states.

The diplomat noted that doesn’t exclude bilateral good relations with Russia.