Armenian ammunition explosion in Nakhchivan kills two

29 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two men were killed yesterday as a result of an explosion of ammunition fired by the Armenian Armed Forces into the territory of the Azerbaijani village of Garaagaj of Sadarak district (Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic), the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a joint statement.

It was reported that 73 year-old man Rzayev Vilayat and 54 year-old man Aliyev Adem died on April 28.

Employees of the prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident, ordered appropriate examinations and performed other necessary procedural actions.

An investigation into the fact is underway at the Sadarak district prosecutor's office.