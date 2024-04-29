Blinken discusses Armenian-Azerbaijani peace with Pashinyan over phone

29 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Issues of Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement and the bilateral agenda were the focus of a phone call between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian government's press service said.

The parties discussed issues on the agenda of the Armenian-U.S. relations, meeting held in Brussels on April 5, as well as the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process.

The Armenian PM expressed satisfaction with the current state of Yerevan-Washington bilateral relations.

In addition, Pashinyan stressed the importance of the implementation of the agreements that were reached in Brussels on April 5, noting that these agreements were committed to paper in a press statement on the results of the meeting, which did not have any secret agenda.

The Armenian PM spoke positively about the process of the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and stressed that concerns of the residents of the border villages were noted and everything will be done to address their concerns.