29 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s government waived export duties on coal for four months in a bid to support its domestic industry.

The duties will be canceled from May 1 through August 31, the Russian government said.

Russia had previously waived the duties in December before re-imposing themfrom March 1. The tariffs were supposed to remain in effect until February 2025 and were flexible, set at a range of 4% to 7% depending on the ruble’s exchange rate.