Baku speaks about importance of COP29

29 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hosting COP29 is a huge responsibility, which helps to raise the level of internal climate-related awareness, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov said.

“COP29 is the most important event when it comes to one of the greatest challenges facing the entire world: climate change and all these consequences that all countries experience," Elchin Amirbayov said.

He noted that being known as a hydrocarbon country, with an economy based on natural gas and oil exploration, Baku realized that Azerbaijan has to ensure the transition to green and renewable energy, which one of the strategic objectives of the Azerbaijani government.

Amirbayov also noted that Azerbaijan want the number of tourists to increase by launching a direct flight between the two countries.