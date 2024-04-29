Ankara reiterates ban on May Day rallies in Istanbul

29 Apr. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has reiterated that Istanbul's Taksim Square is not a suitable venue for May Day celebrations and demonstrations by workers and unions, reaffirming the previous decision to close the iconic location.

"Taksim Square is not among the designated venues for meetings and marches. This area, with its heavy traffic, poses serious risks to the protection of personal rights," Yerlikaya said.

The ministry's priority is ensuring the tranquility and security of the metropolis, Yerlikaya stressed, adding that the Istanbul Governor’s Office has designated 40 separate routes for meetings and marches this year.

Stating that meetings and demonstrations should not disrupt the peace, security and public order and should not hinder the rights and freedoms of others, the minister said the security of the city should also be taken into account during marches in Istanbul.

A total of 29 streets will be closed to traffic to ensure peace and security on May 1, Yerlikaya said, adding that 42,434 police officers will be on duty.

While demonstrations will not take place at the iconic square, some confederations and their certain number of representatives will be able to lay wreaths at the Taksim monument and observe a moment of silence, he said. The focal point for labor demonstrations has been closed to such gatherings for many years.