Baku-Yerevan talks in Almaty to be held without intermediaries

29 Apr. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty will be held solely between the parties, there is no question of Astana's mediation, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said.

He recalled that during his recent visits to Baku and Yerevan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the critical importance of achieving speedy and long-lasting peace. He also emphasized Kazakhstan's desire to support negotiations, including plans for talks in Almaty.

"We are currently in communication with our counterparts in Azerbaijan and Armenia. It's vital to note that the next negotiations will be handled directly between the parties involved, emphasizing that Kazakhstan is not serving as a mediator in this process," Aibek Smadiyarov said.

According to him, Kazakhstan provides the so-called good offices.

The spokesperson also emphasized that the date of the meeting is currently under discussion.