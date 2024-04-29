Pashinyan not to attend Putin's inauguration

29 Apr. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will skip the inauguration ceremony of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will take place in Moscow on May 7, MediaHub reported.

Pashinyan will be in Russia on May 8 to attend the anniversary summit marking the 10th anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Union. However, Pashinyan will not participate in the events organised on May 9 on the occasion of Victory Day.

The Armenian government's press service noted they promptly inform about all visits of the prime minister.