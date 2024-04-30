Geneva to intensify mine clearance assistance to Baku

30 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Geneva considers increasing mine clearance assistance to Azerbaijan. The parties outlined further cooperation on this issue.

Azerbaijan will receive more mine clearance assistance from Geneva. The relevant decision was announced at a meeting of the Mine Action Support Group.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Mine Action Agency participated in the meeting.

During the discussion, the Azerbaijani delegation conveyed information to foreign partners about the problem of the mine threat on the territory of the republic.

In addition, representatives of Azerbaijan spoke about the victims of mine explosions, difficulties, and successes in clearing mines.

The Azerbaijani delegation informed foreign allies of the need for more assistance on this issue.

The necessary to ensure the safe return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories was also emphasized.

Representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan noted that thus it will be possible to achieve the development of a peace agenda in the region.

In conclusion, the parties noted the importance of continuing the dialogue on these issues and outlined a further plan for cooperation.