One person dies in bus accident in Türkiye

30 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

As a result of a bus accident in Turkish Gaziantep, almost two dozen people were injured, one passenger received injuries incompatible with life.

An accident occurred on the highway near the village of Gaziantep in Türkiye, involving a bus with passengers, TRT Haber portal informs.

The bus driver lost control and the minibus flew off the road and overturned.

As a result of the incident, 17 people were injured, one passenger died.

Numerous ambulances were sent to the scene of the accident.