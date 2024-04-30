Georgian Prime Minister calls Zurabishvili a traitor

30 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Government of Georgia

Irakli Kobakhidze addressing people on the occasion of Georgian Defense Forces Day called the president of the republic a traitor.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili is betraying the interests of the country, the head of the government of the republic, Irakli Kobakhidze said during the celebration of the Day of the Georgian Defense Forces.

He said that Zurabishvili has joined the opposition forces that seek to undermine the political situation in the country, achieve the overthrow of the government and drag the republic into a military conflict.

Kobakhidze stressed that he would not react to the statements of the president, who addressed the audience before the prime minister.