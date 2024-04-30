Iran intends to continue developing economic cooperation with Russia

30 Apr. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the republic intends to develop ties with Russia through the North-South Transport Corridor.

The development of relations between Iran and Russia through the North-South Transport Corridor is a priority for both sides, Iranian Foreign Ministry representative Nasser Kanаani said at the Iran Expo 2024, which is currently taking place in the capital of the republic.

He noted that the parties continue to develop relations, but there is potential to expand ties.

“We have already observed a sharp increase in trade turnover and intensified economic interaction between the two countries, however, there is a common desire to further develop economic and trade cooperation,”

- Nasser Kanаani said.