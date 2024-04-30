Nearly two dozen mass graves found in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

30 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Azerbaijan, mass graves continue to be found in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. For the moment, 18 common graves have been found.

The relevant information was announced during a briefing by the head of the forensic department of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Rzayev.

He said that a total of 172 bodies of Azerbaijanis were found during the search.

Experts carried out the necessary examination to establish the identities of the victims.

To date, the names of 55 people are known.