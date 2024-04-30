Russia becomes third Türkiye’s tourist source

30 Apr. 15:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian tourists are in the 3rd place among those who most often visit Türkiye for vacation. From January to March this year, nearly 700,000 Russians visited the republic.

Travelers from Russia are on the list of tourists who most frequently visit Türkiye. The relevant information was published by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the republic.

It is clarified that Russians took third place in the number of arrivals to the country. In total, in the first three months of this year, 682,000 travelers from the Russian Federation arrived in the republic.

The majority of international tourists are coming to Türkiye from Iran and Germany.

Over 737,000 and 688,000 Germans visited the country in Q1.

Iran is showing 4% increase, while arrivals from the Russian Federation decreased by 3%.

Also in the top five are citizens of Bulgaria and Georgia.