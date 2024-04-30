Armenia declares persistent problems in relations with Russia

30 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Foreign Ministry reported on the ongoing dialogue with the Russian Federation, the purpose of which is to eliminate problems in bilateral relations. The ministry noted that there are issues that require 100% mutual understanding.

Armenia and Russia are discussing opportunities to resolve issues in bilateral relations, the head of the Republic's Foreign Ministry said.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Ararat Mirzoyan focused on the fact that similar difficulties exist in the relations of many countries.

“In the context of Armenian-Russian relations, there are certain concerns and issues, and yes, we have a dialogue on these issues. Among them there are issues that require full mutual understanding, but I think that such problems exist in all relations,”

– the head of the ministry said.