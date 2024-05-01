Armenia speaks about expectations from CSTO activities

1 May. 16:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is still a member of the CSTO. This statement was made by the head of the Republic's Foreign Ministry in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"Our country is still a member of the CSTO, but we need to work to ensure that all the mechanisms that have been defined work, and there is a need for this",

Ararat Mirzoyan said.

He also drew attention to the fact that the CSTO was a military-political union whose tasks included protecting the borders of member countries.

"The lack of a proper response has raised questions in Armenian society, and we do not want to be part of a dysfunctional mechanism",

the Armenian minister said.