Russians lose interest in Türkiye – Tourist flows fall by almost 12%

1 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In 2024, Russians chose Türkiye for their holidays less often. According to ATOR, in January-March, the flow of tourists from the Russian Federation was 11.7% lower than last year.

In general, more than 7 million foreigners visited Türkiye in the first three months of this year, which is 13.4% more than last year. The main "suppliers" of visitors were Iran (+58%), Germany (+36%), Russia (-11.7%). At the beginning of 2023, Russia ranked first in terms of tourist flow to Türkiye, followed by Bulgaria, Germany, and Iran.

Why don't Russians go to Türkiye?

New rules for obtaining a residence permit in Türkiye, the rise in real estate prices and inflation have reduced the number of Russians living in Türkiye.

In addition to this, a decrease in the flow of transit tourists affected the statistics. Today, more direct foreign destinations are open to Russians, and the load on Istanbul airport has decreased.

Prices also affected the flow of tourists. Holidays in Türkiye have become expensive for Russians. Many tourists choose other destinations, especially in the winter season, when the sea in Türkiye is cold.