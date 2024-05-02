Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Armenia moving towards peace

2 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity”, held in Baku.

"Those who adopted those resolutions did not do anything in order to implement them. So, we had to achieve peace through war. What we did in 2020 - 44 days of the Patriotic War - allowed us to liberate the largest part of the territories. Last September, we completely restored our territorial integrity and sovereignty," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that now they are seeing positive trends on the peace track. He recalled it was Azerbaijan that elaborated basic principles and drafted the peace agreement. Currently, negotiations between two countries are being held based on Baku's draft proposal.

"Border delimitation has actually started. It is not just delimitation but demarcation. It is currently underway - when I speak, it's happening now. This was achieved by the two countries without any mediation. This once again demonstrates that we don't need mediators, especially those who pursue their own goals," Ilham Aliyev said.

He stressed that the outbreak of another conflict in the South Caucasus cannot be allowed to happen, and both Azerbaijan and Armenia want a peaceful future.