Georgia to adopt foreign agent bill in two weeks

2 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian parliament plans to pass the foreign agent bill in the third and final reading in two weeks from now and then to override President Salome Zourabichvili's veto, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"In two weeks from now we will have the third reading. After that in a month, in four weeks’ time, a procedure to override the veto will follow," Kobakhidze said.

He noted that Georgia would adopt the controversial bill and at the same time would become a member of the European Union. According to the PM, the foreign agent bill will accelerate Georgia's European integration.

The official said the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party plans to pass the law on foreign agents in all three readings despite the current protests.