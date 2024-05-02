20,000 people to move to Karabakh and East Zangezur this year

2 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The resettlement process will begin in all liberated Azerbaijani territories by late 2024, Azerbaijani Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced People Fuad Huseynov said.

According to him, this year, some 20,000 people are planned to return to the liberated territories.

“The resettlement process will cover 27 settlements, including 20 villages and seven cities. People will be resettled to Shusha, as well as to Khojaly, Jabrayil, Kalbajar and Zangilan soon. The process will cover all territories liberated from occupation by the end of the year,” Huseynov said.

More than 1700 families or 6,754 people currently live in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

At the same time, 1,838 former internally displaced persons now live in Lachin, and 3,132 people live in Fizuli. A total of 871 refugees moved to the village of Aghali, 90 people - to Talysh, and 823 people - to the village of Zabukh.