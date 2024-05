2 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Speaker of Russia's Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov today in Baku.

On May 1, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has opened in Baku. The three-day forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."