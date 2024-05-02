First Economic Forum of Turkic-speaking states kicks off in Baku

2 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first Economic Forum of Turkic-speaking states 2024 has opened in Baku today.

The primary goal of convening the Economic Forum of Turkic-speaking states 2024 is to promote the brands of Turkic-speaking countries around the world, chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Franchising Association Jamid Movsumov said.

"The "Made in Turan" brand will be introduced at the forum. The primary goal of this brand is to shift toward branding products created in Turan (Turkic) countries. Companies from Turkic states have goals in this area. We will also negotiate with the customs organizations of the individual states. Our goal is to obtain specific advantages for the Made in Turan brand and develop unique export potential," Jamid Movsumov said.

The two-day event, which will be held for the first time among Turkic-speaking countries, will be aimed at studying existing market and investment opportunities between these countries, organizing the integration of brands in the international environment, developing commercial relations between companies, supporting the attraction of foreign investors and companies to the country, and strengthening relations between Turkic-speaking countries.