Georgian parliament cancels plenary session after protesters storm building

2 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian parliament’s office has decided to cancel today’s plenary session and bureau meeting after protesters rallying against the foreign agent bill tried to break into the legislature building on May 1, the parliament's press service said.

"The parliament building and infrastructure facilities suffered damage after protesters carried out an assault on the Georgian parliament palace on May 1. As a result, the events that were scheduled to be held at the parliament palace today, on May 2, (a bureau meeting and a plenary session) will not take place," the statement reads.

The parliament office specified that the red security level declared yesterday would remain in effect until 2:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. GMT).

Under the red security level, no individual except for those cleared by the Head of the Staff will be allowed into the Parliament.

On May 1, Georgia’s parliament passed the second reading of the bill "On the Transparency of Foreign Influence," which had been opposed by Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, the opposition and Western diplomats.