2 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani capital will be connected by direct flights to Aktau, Kazakhstan. The flights will be operated by a low-cost airline from Kazakhstan, FlyArystan. Information about this was published by FlyArystan's press service.

It is specified that flights will be carried out three times a week,on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays.

It should be noted that direct flights from Baku to Aktau are also operated by the Azerbaijani company AZAL. Flights take place daily.