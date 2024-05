2 May. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A major accident occurred in the resort area of Antalya. Two safari jeeps collided near the village of Manavgat. Information about this was announced in the Turkish DHA news agency.

As a result of the incident, about 16 people received injuries of varying severity.

It is specified that 13 of them were UK and Irish travelers.

"Two safari jeeps belonging to a travel agency collided with each other at about 10.30, one jeep crashed into a concrete pillar on the side of the road",

DHA said.