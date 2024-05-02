Austrian Airlines to connect Vienna and Tbilisi

2 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The largest airline in Austria, Austrian Airlines, will start operation of new direct flights from Vienna to Tbilisi.

"Today, we received the first flight of Austrian Airlines at Tbilisi International Airport. We have successfully completed two years of negotiations, which means that another European airline will fly to Vienna",

Head of the Association of Georgian Airports Irakli Karkashadze said.

Direct flights from Vienna to Tbilisi will allow travelers to save time and effort by avoiding the need to make transfers in other cities. This will greatly simplify your trip planning and make it more comfortable. One will be able to enjoy the flight without unnecessary worries and expectations.

It should be noted that the opening of a new destination creates additional opportunities for tourists and travel enthusiasts.