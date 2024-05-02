Final results of elections in Türkiye to be known on May 6

2 May. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Central Election Commission will announce the final results of the municipal elections held on March 31 on Monday, May 6. This was stated in a statement from the department.

For the first time since 2002, when the Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power, it failed to defeat its rivals. The election was won by the Republican People's Party, which received 37.77% of votes. The AKP received the support of 35.49%.

Turnout in the elections was just over 78%. This is the lowest figure in recent years.

Earlier, Turkish authorities reported that they had heard the message of the country's citizens, which they made in these elections.