Azerbaijan confirms its commitment to real normalization with Armenia

2 May. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is determined to achieve real results in matters of normalizing relations with Armenia. This was announced by the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, at a meeting with the Russian President's Special Representative for International Cultural Cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoy on May 2.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani minister also spoke about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period.

"Minister Bayramov noted that the agreement reached between the [Azerbaijan and Armenian] delimitation commissions was very positive progress within the framework of the peace agenda. He emphasized that Baku was committed to achieving concrete results on all elements of the normalization process",

the press service of the Azerbaijani ministry said.

In turn, Shvydkoy drew attention to the fact that Russia and Azerbaijan had broad prospects for the development of cooperation in the cultural, educational spheres, as well as in the fields of technology and innovation.