2 May. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has decided to suspend all trade relations with Israel. This was reported by two Turkish officials who wished to remain anonymous.

According to them, since May 2, the republic has stopped not only all imports from the Jewish state, but also all exports to it, Bloomberg writes.

This information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Let us remind you that last week the Turkish President announced that the republic had ceased to maintain intensive trade relations with the Israeli side.