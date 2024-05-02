Armenia begins demining new area on border with Azerbaijan

2 May. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs' statement, in Armenia, demining of another section has begun in the Tavush region. The restored Armenian-Azerbaijani border will be there soon.

Mine clearance works began on the evening of May 1 near the village of Kirants (Heyrimli). They are carried out by the Ministry of Defense of the republic.

"Demining is carried out with the aim of reproducing this section of the state border based on geodetic measurements by an expert group of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as carrying out work to clarify the coordinates",

the Ministry of Internal Affairs' press service said.

Demining is carried out as part of the implementation of an agreement that involves the return of a number of villages in the Gazakh region to Azerbaijan and the delimitation of part of the border.