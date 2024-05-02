Islam Khalilov and other heroes from Crocus awarded medals

2 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Teenagers who saved people during the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall were awarded medals. The decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on awarding young people is posted on the website of the official publication of legal acts.

"For courageous and decisive actions in saving people in extreme conditions, award the medal “For Saving the Victims” to Artem Aleksandrovich Donskov, <...> Nikita Mikhailovich Ivanov, <...> Islam Bakhtierovich Khalilov",

the document said.

The terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow occurred on March 22. The list of victims included 145 people. Schoolchildren Islam and Artem worked part-time as cloakroom attendants in the concert hall. When the attack began, they were not at a loss. Following the instructions, they directed the crowd to a safe exit. Thanks to the young heroes, hundreds of people were able to leave the building unharmed.