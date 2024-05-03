Erdoğan meets with leader of opposition party for first time in 8 years

3 May. 9:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Turkish media, on Thursday, May 2, a meeting took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the leader of the opposition Republican People's Party (RPP), Özgür Özel, who won the municipal elections.

This is the first meeting between the President and the leader of the opposition in the last 8 years.

During the talks, the economic situation in the republic and a new constitution that could replace the current one, adopted after the military coup of 1980, were discussed.

In addition to this, Erdoğan and Özel talked about the latest events in the Gaza Strip.

Let us remind you that the opposition RPP won the elections held on March 31.