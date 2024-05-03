Director General of European Commission arrives in Baku

3 May. 10:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Commission's Director General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Gert Jan Koopman came to Azerbaijan.

"Arrived in Azerbaijan to discuss EU-Azerbaijan cooperation on COP29, mine clearance and other areas",

Koopman said.

At the beginning of the visit, the EC Director General met with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev and Deputy Foreign Minister of the country Fuad Rzayev. According to the European guest, the meeting was productive.

He noted the significance of his visit to the Azerbaijani capital.

"This is an important opportunity to build a positive agenda for green energy, regional connectivity and peace in the South Caucasus",

Koopman said.