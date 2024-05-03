Сurling sports section to appear in Azerbaijan

3 May. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan will begin the development of curling. According to the head of the Ministry of Sports of Azerbaijan, the curling sports section will begin to operate on the basis of the Sports and Concert Complex named after Heydar Aliyev in Baku.

"We will have a curling sports section for the first time. I believe that every year this kind of sport will become more and more popular in our country",

Farid Gaibov said.

In the future, additional infrastructure for classes and competitions may appear in the country: new curling centers will be opened, where everyone can try themselves in this exciting game.

Thus, the prospects for the development of curling in Azerbaijan seem very promising.