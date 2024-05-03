Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia unite in energy sector

3 May. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud held a meeting in Baku, the press service of the President writes.

During the negotiations, the parties noted that relations between the two countries were successfully developing in various directions, including in the energy industry.

The President and the Minister also emphasized the importance of cooperation between Baku and Riyadh within the framework of the OPEC+ association. In addition to this, the importance of hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan was discussed.

Ilham Aliyev and Abdulaziz bin Salman also touched upon the topic of cooperation between Baku and the Saudi organization ACWA Power in the field of renewable energy.