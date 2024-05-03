Georgian Prime Minister condemns former US Ambassador

3 May. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze condemned former US Ambassador Kelly Degnan for the fact that she once supported revolutionary processes in the republic.

A message posted on his page on social networks says that the Head of government expressed his dissatisfaction to the State Department adviser.

"I spoke with Derek Chollet and expressed my sincere disappointment with the two revolutionary attempts in 2020-2023 supported by the former US ambassador and NGOs financed from external sources",

the Georgian Prime Minister said.

During the conversation, Kobakhidze also focused on the fact that recent false statements made by State Department representatives regarding the bill on foreign agents and protests were exactly reminiscent of similar statements made by the former ambassador in 2020-2023. He stressed that those statements contributed to violence by externally funded actors and support for revolutionary processes.

Speaking about today's relations between Georgia and the USA, the Prime Minister noted that due to the disagreements caused by the bill on foreign agents, countries need to make some efforts to reset them.

"I have clarified to Mr. Chollet that it requires a special effort to restart relations against this background, which is impossible without a fair and honest approach",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.