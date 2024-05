3 May. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister Kerem Mustafayev arrived in Iran on a working visit, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reports.

The Deputy Defense Minister held talks with the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Aziz Nasirzadeh, and other military leaders.

The parties discussed the development of military cooperation between the countries. In addition to this, they exchanged views on security issues in the region