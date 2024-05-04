Zangezur corridor to enhance Trans-Caspian International Transport Route’s capacity

4 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Zangazur corridor will significantly enhance the capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the Middle Corridor), Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said during a panel discussion as part of the annual meetings of the Asian Development Bank in Tbilisi.

"The implementation of the Zangazur connection will not only bolster the corridor's capacity but also ensure more stable delivery schedules," Samir Sharifov said.

He highlighted the paramount importance of the project within Azerbaijan's current transport and transit agenda, emphasizing its role in establishing transport links between the Eastern Zangezur economic region of Azerbaijan, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the Kars region of Türkiye.

The minister underscored that the Zangazur corridor holds significant significance in opening up a new transport route along the Middle Corridor, thereby fully unlocking the transit potential of the region's countries.