Turkey names condition for resuming trade with Israel

4 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey will not resume trade with Israel, worth $7 billion a year, until a permanent ceasefire and humanitarian aid are secured in Gaza, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said.

According to him, Israel’s “uncompromising attitude” and the worsening situation in Gaza’s southern Rafah region prompted Turkey to halt all exports and imports.

In April, Turkey curbed exports of steel, fertilizer and jet fuel among 54 product categories over what it said was Israel’s refusal to allow Ankara to take part in aid air-drop operations for Gaza.

All remaining trade, which amounted to $5.4 billion in Turkish exports and $1.6 billion in Israeli imports last year, is now halted.