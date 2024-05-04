Baku responds to London's criticism of Azerbaijani media

4 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada responded to the publication of the UK Ambassador Fergus Auld to Azerbaijan on X.

According to him, the British envoy failed to provide a balanced assessment of media freedom in Azerbaijan, which limits the scope of his argument.

“Ambassador, your claims are unfair and biased. They are focused on a narrow perspective that does not comprehensively cover media freedom in Azerbaijan,” Aykhan Hajizada said.

The spokesperson stressed that the media in Azerbaijan is as free, democratic, stable and prosperous as in the UK.

Earlier, the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld made an unjustified criticism of Azerbaijani media.