UN calls on Georgia to abandon foreign agent bill

4 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk voiced concern over reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against demonstrators and media personnel in Tbilisi.

He urged the authorities of Georgia to fully respect and protect the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Türk called on the Georgian authorities to conduct prompt and transparent investigations into all allegations of ill-treatment during or after protests or in detention.

At the same, he appealed for demonstrators and protest organisers to exercise their rights peacefully and not to resort to violence.

The UN rights chief called on the authorities to withdraw the draft law and engage in dialogue, including with civil society and media organisations.