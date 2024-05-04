Kobakhidze: Middle Corridor is safe and reliable alternative

4 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that Georgia will continue to invest in transforming Georgia into a multidimensional regional hub to fully exploit its potential.

In his speech at the 57th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank in Tbilisi, the Georgian PM pledged to continue implementing relevant reforms and projects to build a “better future” for the country and noted the Georgian authorities counted on the ADB’s continued support in this process.

According to him, Georgia expects closer cooperation with partners in the Azerbaijan-EU green corridor project

"Our goal is to continue to strengthen our country and region and fully utilise Georgia's potential so that it could become the main financial, economic and commercial centre, as well as a hub of logistics, technology, education and services in the Black Sea region," Kobakhidze said.

Kobakhidze highlighted important infrastructure projects to further enhance Georgia’s transit function, including renovation of the East-West and South-North highways, construction of the Anaklia deep sea port and a new international airport in Tbilisi, as well as the reform of the railway sector.

Speaking of the Middle Corridor, he said it is a safe and reliable alternative. He added that Georgia's location allows it to be part of Europe while also holding the status of one of the key countries of the Silk Road.