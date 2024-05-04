EU calls on Georgia not to miss historic opportunity

4 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said he had discussed the controversial domestic bill on transparency of foreign influence with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

In his social media post the PM noted he had conveyed his “disappointment” at the country’s partners' “reluctance to engage in substantive discussions” on the draft law.

The President of the European Council reaffirmed the EU's full support for Georgians who prioritize their country's European future.

Michel reiterated that Georgia’s future belongs with the EU and encouraged the country not to miss this historic chance.