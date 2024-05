4 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's foreign trade increased by nearly 48% and reached $10.420 million in March-April.

Iran's trade balance, including crude oil, gas condensate, engineering, and electrical services in the first month of the current Iranian year was positive compared to the same period last year.

The export of crude oil, gas condensate, and furnace in April this year hit $4.180 million.

The main destinations of Iran's exports in April included China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Oman.