4 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Russia, Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayev said, noting that the visit to Moscow will take place on May 8-9.

He noted that the presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan meet regularly.

The ambassador reminded that Kazakhstan currently holds the chairmanship of the SCO and CSTO.

In addition, Tokayev is planning to visit Ufa for the Interregional Forum between Kazakhstan and Russia.

The EAEU Jubilee Summit is also scheduled for May 8 in Moscow.