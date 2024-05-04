Russia and China - main product supplies to Turkey

4 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey imported products from Russia to the amount over $3.3 bln in April 2024, Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat said.

China tops the list of Turkey’s import of products with the share of $3.753 bln. It is followed by Russia ($3.33 bln) and Germany ($2.244 bln). Main importers of Turkish products in April were Germany ($1.481 bln), the US ($1.185 bln) and the UK ($1.124 bln).

"Turkey’s export amounted to $19.3 bln in April, having increased by 0.1% as compared to a year earlier. Imports increased by 4.2% and totaled $29.1 bln," Bolat said.

According to him, Turkish exports in April were "second largest by volume over history."

Turkey’s exports totaled $82.873 bln in January - April 2024, up 2.7% year on year. Imports plunged by 8.9% to $113.117 bln.

Türkiye's exports in April rose slightly by 0.13% year-on-year to $19.3 billion, Bolat said.

"This limited increase was due to the fact that the factories were closed during a week-long Eid al-Fitr holiday," Omer Bolat said.

According to him, Turkish imports rose 4.2% from last year to $29.2 billion in April.

As a result, the country's trade balance posted a deficit of $9.9 billion last month, surging 13.3% year-on-year.

In January-April, Türkiye's overseas shipments rose 2.7% from the prior year to $82.9 billion, Bolat added.

Its imports dropped 8.9% annually to $113.1 billion in the four-month period.

Türkiye's trade gap narrowed by 30.5% to $30.2 in the same period.